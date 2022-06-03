France team: an unexpected defeat that is a task

Surprised by Denmark at the Stade de France after leading in the score, the French team suffered its first defeat in a long time, in addition to highlighting some defensive problems.

A few boos quickly drowned out by the applause of the 76,000 spectators. At the final whistle, the disappointment could be felt at the Stade de France but it was rather the surprise of this defeat against Denmark 2-1 which dominated. This first loss since November 2020 (against Finland) is a stain because it is an official competition and it puts an end to a series of 21 games without defeat (elimination against Switzerland on penalties goal at the Euro after the score of 3-3 is considered a draw).

This League of Nations, of which France is the defending champion, is off to a bad start. We will have to win in Denmark and above all achieve a clear round in the three remaining matches during this gathering (in Croatia on June 6, in Austria on June 10 and at the Stade de France against the Croats three days later). There may be ready-made explanations such as the fatigue of a long season, then the outings on injury of Mbappé at the break and of Varane at the hour mark. The latter has also completely destabilized the defensive base of the Blues.

Lloris : “there are things to improve in the alignment”

Saliba’s entry is not bad but throughout the match, Koundé lacked authority in his interventions. It was especially the Hernandez pair who faltered, Theo in particular lost in his positioning on the left flank and responsible for the two opposing goals. Lloris even twice saved his team’s bet on Skov Olsen and Eriksen before losing. After the meeting, the captain of the Blues also recognized that his defense had experienced alignment problems that will have to be quickly resolved for the next meetings.

“It’s up to us to find the solutions when we see the goals conceded tonight. Certainly there are things to improve in the line-up but I haven’t reviewed the goals yet. We will do it again in image always with this desire to improve and be even more efficient”, affirmed the doorman. Overall, the players of the France team found no excuse. It’s still a big wake-up call against an opponent she will face in the group stage at the World Cup next fall in Qatar.

“We have players who have played a lot and obviously we lacked physical freshness at times. We have a team that can be sparkling but it needs spring and freshness to evolve at its level. I’m not just talking about attacking players. But the calendar is like this. We have four matches in eleven days. It’s football. At one point, we were on a strong streak of unbeaten matches. We will know on Monday if it is a halt or not. In any case, it is a defeat that must be digested., underlined the evening coach Guy Stéphan. Quickly forget.