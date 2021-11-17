France team: Kylian Mbappé, a completely crazy truce

Already incredible Saturday at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappé was again decisive Tuesday night against Finland (2-0). Involved in the two French goals, the PSG striker ended in style this gathering which will remain in his memory for a long time.

“It’s a really nice personal night in terms of efficiency, but he’s done so well before. In the head game, little by little, he begins to become efficient. He is a perfectionist, he has the ability to make a lot of differences and to be efficient. He panics the counters while despite everything he is a young player. “Asked about Kylian Mbappé on Saturday night after the incredible evening experienced by the Parisian against Kazakhstan (8-0), Didier Deschamps had no shortage of praise for the 22-year-old. And Tuesday night, in Finland (2-0 success for the Blues), the PSG center forward put it back. Still.

Established in attack alongside Moussa Diaby, the native of Paris struggled for several minutes, like all his teammates, until the decisive entry of his compatriot Karim Benzema. After finding him perfectly for the opening goal of the Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappé quickly turned into a scorer after a long run and a superb curling shot. Involved in the two goals of the Blues in Finland, the main concerned thus remained on his momentum, he who had scored a goal and delivered an assist in each match of the Final 4 of the Nations League in October.

A high-flying truce

In short, Kylian Mbappé is still as important in the France team, and it is not this last meeting of the year that will prove the opposite. Because in addition to his goal and his decisive pass on Tuesday, the PSG player clearly pulled out the big game last Saturday against Kazakhstan with a quadruple and a caviar in his garden at the Parc des Princes. KM10, or KM7 in a club, is therefore on fire and coach Didier Deschamps was clear at a press conference when discussing his prolific duo with Benzema.

“This is happiness. (…) I’m going to put them in ice cubes, quiet, so that they are cool. Well there is time, they will have a lot of matches before the next meeting of the France team ”, sent, all smiles, the former OM coach in front of journalists. Because yes, in 2022, the France team will badly need a Kylian Mbappé in top form to defend his world title at the end of the year in Qatar.