France team: Ousmane Dembélé’s Euro 2020 is threatened

Released through injury against Hungary (1-1, 2nd day of group F), Ousmane Dembélé may be forfeited for the rest of the competition.

Bad luck. The Euro 2020 of Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old) may already be over. Entered into play against Germany (1-0, 1st day of group F) at the very end of the match, the attacker had been called up earlier by Didier Deschamps, shortly before the hour mark, against Hungary (1- 1, 2nd day), to try to shake up the Blues. The time to find the post, to stir up trouble in the defense of the Magyars … and to leave, on injury, before the end of the meeting.

His package for the third day against Portugal was already recorded this Sunday. But the evil may be deeper. The team evokes an almost guaranteed absence for the very likely upcoming round of 16 for the Habs on June 27, 28 or 29, depending on their final ranking in Group F. But it could be even worse …

Three weeks of estimated absence

Also according to information from the sports daily, the FC Barcelona striker could be on the flank for a period of three weeks! Hit in the tendon of a knee, the former Rennais, often injured in recent years, would also suffer from a muscle injury, a little more worrying.

The medical staff of the Blues have yet to analyze the results of medical examinations and imaging to draw definitive conclusions, but the trend is pessimism. Ousmane Dembélé’s Euro 2020 may therefore already be over. A hard blow for Didier Deschamps and his men who would be deprived of a formidable offensive weapon.