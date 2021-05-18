France team, PSG: Kylian Mbappé reveals his enormous ambitions for the future

Asked this Tuesday evening after the list of Didier Deschamps for Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappé again displayed a very ambitious face …

Tonight, there was Didier Deschamps’ list for the Euro, which we were all waiting for. Especially with the return of Karim Benzema! But there was also an exclusive interview with Kylian Mbappé on the channel TF1. Quite discreet in the media, the media release of the Paris Saint-Germain star was logically expected in view of his contractual situation, with this lease which expires in June 2022, and the interest of Real Madrid.

If there was no question of transfer window during this interview, the Bondynois still delivered interesting statements concerning the Euro to come. “The objective of a nation like ours is always the same, to win a competition and to honor all the French, by playing as a team as we are used to doing. Who does not dream of the double? This is the case for many French people, I am no exception, it would be an extraordinary achievement, we used the experience of 2018 to progress, we will play our game and try to come away with the victory ”, explained the Parisian.

The Ballon d’Or, a real goal

And inevitably, he was questioned about the Ballon d’Or, he who is considered a serious contender for years to come. “The first goal is the collective, sport is a collective sport, we have to win collective trophies. Afterwards, the Ballon d’Or is an objective for any player who aspires to become the best and I am one of them, but it is too presumptuous to talk about it because it is a team sport ”, explained the player.

Even if there was no question of a transfer, its market value – 180 million euros according to Gilles Bouleau – was mentioned. But the main concerned does not really think about it: “No, no pressure at all, you know it’s the football world that works like that, the money doesn’t go in my pocket it’s for the club, I’ve always had this passion for football and ground “. But there is no doubt that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi or Florentino Pérez give a lot of importance to the market value of the Parisian …