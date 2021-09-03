France team: the truths of Didier Deschamps on the Mbappé case

This afternoon was held the press conference counting for the Ukraine-France pre-match. On this occasion, the national coach had to explain the injury and the package of the star of PSG.

Kylian Mbappé is talking a lot at the moment. In recent weeks, it is the future of Bondynois that has fueled the gazettes of the transfer window. But since the start of the international break, it is his calf that is at the heart of the discussions. Affected here at the end of the draw against Bosnia (1-1), Mbappé finally had to leave the Blues to return to Paris.

A package widely commented on since several media announce that if the former Monegasque did not remain in the selection, it is because Paris Saint-Germain has made the forcing with the tricolor staff so that the striker is returned to France. Present at a press conference the day before the shock against Ukraine, Didier Deschamps took the opportunity to dot the i’s.

Reassuring exams but Mbappé is well injured

“I’ll be clear. Kylian felt something late in the game. We have done reviews where the term reassuring has been used. Reassuring in the sense that a fiber break has been ruled out, otherwise it would have gone over several weeks and more than a month (of absence). Beyond that, he had something, it is an injury that he had already had with his club in May. It deprived him of the return match against Manchester City (Champions League semi-final return leg) ”, he said, before concluding.

“As long as there is no possibility that he could be available tomorrow or Tuesday, I do not see the interest that remains. The deadlines are very short. By ruling out a major injury, he has a muscle problem. There is the pain, because of the deadlines we have, there was no possibility that he could be fit tomorrow or Tuesday. “ It is said.