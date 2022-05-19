France team: what surprises for Didier Deschamps’ list?

Having to play four Nations League matches against Denmark, Croatia (twice) and Austria, the France team will have a busy schedule. The ideal opportunity for Didier Deschamps to carry out some tests for the 2022 World Cup which will take place in 6 months.

The dynamic has been positive for the French team since their missed Euro 2020, after their elimination in the round of 16 against Switzerland (3-3/5-4 at TAB). Passed in a 3-5-2, the Blues are gradually finding certainties and remain on great victories against Côte d’Ivoire (2-1) and South Africa (5-0). Crowned last October during the 2021 Nations League, the Blues intend to defend their title with four matches scheduled for June. Receiving Denmark (June 3) and Croatia (June 13), Didier Deschamps’ team will also have trips to negotiate against Croatia (June 6) and Austria (June 10). Having to announce his list for this end-of-year gathering this Thursday, the coach will be able to rely on a solid base, but could be tempted to make some small adjustments.

Alban Lafont and Ibrahima Konaté to reward constant progress

As goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris remains number one ahead of Mike Maignan, but behind it is more open. If Steve Mandanda lost his place at Olympique de Marseille, Alphonse Areola, who was called up last March, does not play at West Ham anymore. The French coach could then think of a solution for the future with Alban Lafont (23 years old). In constant progress, the Nantes goalkeeper comes out of a big season where he notably won the Coupe de France against Nice (1-0), in addition to having been nominated for the title of best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 during the last trophies. UNFP. The possibility of seeing him join the Blues is not utopian and now remains to be seen whether Didier Deschamps intends to launch him in June. In central defense, Raphaël Varane, Jules Koundé, Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe seem well established in the France group. Last called, William Saliba is having a complicated end to the season, but could still be there.

Unless the coach decides to reward the great season of Ibrahima Konaté (22) with Liverpool. Author of a great season, the former RB Leipzig has adapted perfectly to the Premier League and will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday May 28. A first is therefore possible. We must not forget also Benjamin Pavard, who performs at Bayern Munich and who was selected last March before giving way to William Saliba on package. Europa League finalist with Eintracht Frankfurt, Evan Ndicka (22) goes further, but Didier Deschamps likes the Bundesliga and could not be insensitive to his good season. In the corridors, on the other hand, it is difficult to see Kingsley Coman and Jonathan Clauss being challenged on the right. Not even Theo Hernandez on the left. Lucas Digne has the experience on his side and is likely to be there, unless the coach decides to give Madrid’s Ferland Mendy a chance.

Two Rennais in discussion

In the middle of the field, the Blues will be able to rely on certainties with N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Paul Pogba even if the latter is still injured. His presence will therefore depend on his physical integrity. Mattéo Guendouzi, who is having a good season and who scored at the last rally, should be there, as will Christopher Nkunku, who is a hit with RB Leipzig. The uncertainty in the midfield comes from Adrien Rabiot, less prominent with Juventus. This could push the coach to test other options. We naturally think of Eduardo Camavinga who, despite a substitute status at Real Madrid, is coming out of an interesting second part of the season. Seeing him reintegrate the Blues would not be so surprising for the one who will play the Champions League final with the Merengues. Another track, the one that leads to Rennais Benjamin Bourigeaud. Pre-selected with the Habs, he remains on a crazy season in Ligue 1 and could have his chance at 28 years old. It remains to be seen whether Didier Deschamps will integrate an additional midfielder from his list last March.

Stade Rennais is on a roll since Martin Terrier, who has scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 this season, is also shortlisted. Versatile, he could have his chance while Olivier Giroud, present at the last meeting, could pay the price. He could join Karim Benzema and Wissam Ben Yedder among the attacking options. Also among the possibilities imagined by Didier Deschamps, the Nantes Randal Kolo Muani received his first selection and could thwart the predictions. While Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé are indisputable in the group, Moussa Diaby has the least certain place. Nabil Fekir very good with Real Betis Balompié or even Ousmane Dembélé who returns well with FC Barcelona are possibilities. Verdict at 2 p.m. with the announcement of the list by the coach.