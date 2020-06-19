Home Sports News football France to open stadiums on July 11
Sports Newsfootball

France to open stadiums on July 11

By kenyan

Up to 5000 spectators will be able to enter and collective sports will return from Monday. On 24 July it will be the first official match at The Stade France.

Football stadiums can be opened from 11 July in France. This was confirmed by the French Government just a few minutes ago in a statement detailing the new measures to gradually return to normal. A decision that has once again called into question the suspension of Ligue 1 on 28 April by the LFP.

From Monday, collective sports can already be practiced in France. Until now, most professional teams had returned to training, but with wide distance and virtually no contacts. However, clubs such as Lyon and Saint-Etienne had done collective training. For its part, the PSG will return to work on Monday, already with the new measures implemented by the French Executive.

In the meantime, the statement has also added that the return to football stadiums can be done with public and with a maximum of 5000 spectators. The first official match of French football after the coronavirus will take place on 24 July at Stade France and will face PSG and Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final.

