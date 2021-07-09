Franck Ribéry cannot digest his departure from Fiorentina

A time announced to return to Olympique de Marseille, Franck Ribéry (38) has been at the heart of the rumors in recent hours. A possible comeback in Marseille, finally denied by Marseille boss Pablo Longoria. Asked about Toscana TV, the native of Boulogne-sur-Mer has also returned to his departure from Fiorentina before discussing his future. A departure from the Viola that he does not seem to digest.

“It’s been two great years, not easy, but I’m happy because I’ve met so many people, a great city and its fans. Too bad because I thought I would continue for another year with Fiorentina. The future ? I do not know yet. Like I said, my idea was really to continue with Fiorentina for another year. It was hard because for three to four weeks I never heard anything. No one called me and that means they disrespected me a bit. It seemed to me that these two years when I gave my all were not recognized. However, I hope to stay in Italy. “