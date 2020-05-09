Franck Ribéry’s beautiful tribute to Jupp Heynckes

A Bayern Munich legend whose jersey he wore between 2007 and 2019, Franck Ribéry (37 years old) remains very attached to the Bavarian club. Today at Fiorentina, the French winger does not forget the Rekordmeister and especially Jupp Heynckes. The latter, who was his coach in 2009, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2017 to 2018, managed to make the most of Franck Ribéry’s qualities. In the 2012/2013 season, they achieved the hat-trick (Cup, Championship and Champions League) together and the 2006 world runner-up finished third in the Ballon d’Or. Always very close to his mentor, he did not hesitate to pay tribute to him in a post Instagram The German coach’s 75th birthday.

“We cried and laughed together. We lost and won together. I played the biggest matches and celebrated the biggest trophies of my career with you as a coach, by my side. But you’ve always been much more than a coach to me. You taught me a lot about football but also about life. I wish you and your family the best, good health and happiness. Happy Birthday Jupp! I hope to see you again soon.” A beautiful mark of affection.