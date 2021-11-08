Frank Lampard tracked by Norwich

If Newcastle, the penultimate Premier League who had sacked Steve Bruce, found his new coach in the person of Eddie Howe, Norwich, the red lantern of the English championship who decided to part with Daniel Farke after the German technician gave the Canaries their first win of the season last weekend against Brentford, still looking. According to information from Sky Sports, Frank Lampard, without a club since his dismissal from Chelsea last January, is on the short-list of the leaders of the promoted.

Norwich City should, according to The Times, start negotiations with the iconic former midfielder of the Blues in this week of international truce. Sky Sports added that Dean Smith, who has just been fired from his job at Aston Villa, is also part of the tracks studied by Norwich, as is Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, also targeted by the Villans. The game of musical chairs has only just started in England.

