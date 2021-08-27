Frankfurt does not let go of Randal Kolo Muani

Touched in the calf against Metz, on August 15, Randal Kolo Muani (22) is back in the Nantes group which receives OL, this Friday, at the opening of the 4th day of Ligue 1. The FC Nantes striker arrives after a successful season from a personal point of view. It allowed him to reveal himself at the highest level and to integrate the France Espoirs team, with which he was able to play the Euro.

At the end of his contract in June 2022 with the Canaries, Kolo Muani has assured in recent days in the columns of L’Équipe: “I know I’m going to make the season with Nantes”. But his good performances (10 goals last season) and his versatile profile (he can play on the wing or in the axis) do not leave indifferent the leaders of Eintracht Frankfurt who could attempt an offensive from here to now. end of the transfer window.