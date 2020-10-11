Frédéric Antonetti returns to the bench of FC Metz

In December 2018, Fédéric Antonetti had withdrawn from his job as coach of FC Metz. The technician went to the bedside of his critically ill wife who died last July. Remained in the cogs of the garnet club as a manager, the Corsican coach has decided to return to the sidelines.

It is Canal Plus which reveals this information this Sunday evening. Previously deputy Antonetti, Vincent Hognon will leave FC Metz, according to the encrypted channel. He allowed the Lorraine club to stay in Ligue 1 last season and leaves it in 15th place after 6 days.

