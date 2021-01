Kenny Lala being on the move to join Olympiakos, Strasbourg is already on the way to finding the successor to the right-back position. According to information from The team, Frédéric Guilbert will land in Alsace in the form of a six-month loan.

The 26-year-old needs a revival as he hasn’t played a Premier League minute this season with Aston Villa. The former Bordelais and Caennais are expected in Strasbourg this Saturday to pass the traditional medical examination.