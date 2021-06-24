French team: Rabiot, a solution on the left?

The left side of the Blues is the hecatomb. This Wednesday, against Portugal, Didier Deschamps lost Lucas Digne and Lucas Hernandez to injuries. He changed a good part of the second period Adrien Rabiot in this position. But is it a viable solution as knockout matches loom?

Those who wanted Theo Hernandez to be called up by Didier Deschamps when he announced his list of 26 for the Euro must have it bad. Indeed, Lucas Hernandez is in difficulty with his knee and he had been forced to leave at half-time during the two preparation matches before passing his turn against Hungary and again leaving at the break against Portugal this Wednesday.

His replacement, Lucas Digne, is a reliable player and appreciated by Didier Deschamps. However, he was also left with an injury moments after coming into play against the Seleção. His Euro could also be finished. ” The most worrying is Lucas Digne, it’s muscular, he felt pain behind his thigh. It’s going to be complicated, it’s not a good sign. Lucas (Hernandez, editor’s note) also had a small problem with his knee, which reacted a little, I did not want to take any risk, add to that that he already had a yellow card, I also count on Lucas Digne. Unfortunately in the same game, I lost both. To see for Lucas Hernandez in the coming days », The coach alarmed at a press conference.

” The ideal is to put them at their post, all were except Tolisso and Adrien Rabiot who can now play left back “

To compensate for these two injuries, DD then decided to try something: Adrien Rabiot. As we recall, for a long time, the midfielder did not want to play the number 6 position at PSG and refused to play the roles of reservist with the Blues. This Wednesday, he had absolutely no problem playing in a defensive position that was not his.

” I can count on the whole group, I make these three changes, I always do what I think is best for the team, the ideal is to put them in their position, all were except Tolisso and Adrien Rabiot who can now play left back », Deschamps argued still in front of the media after the meeting against the men of Fernando Santos.

The return of Léo Dubois?

However, is this a viable solution? We saw it against Portugal, Adrien Rabiot kept his lane well, he even projected himself several times into the opposing camp creating a positive imbalance for the Blues. However, Didier Deschamps has other solutions. He can obviously keep the Juve player in this position while playing three behind with Clément Lenglet or Jules Koundé in addition to Raphaël Varane and Presnel Kimpembe.

The other solutions could be to shift Presnel Kimpembe to the left side or to play one of the right side (Benjamin Pavard or Léo Dubois) on the other side. But we can imagine that Didier Deschamps pray to all heavens for good news concerning at least one of the two Lucas in the coming days …