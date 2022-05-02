Frenkie de Jong frustrated with Barca season

Interviewed after his team’s victory Sunday night against Mallorca (2-1), FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong expressed his disappointment with Barça’s season despite his team’s victory. The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder hopes next season will be better for Blaugrana.

“We are currently second. The first objective is to go to the Champions League then to be second to go to the Supercup. I am very frustrated. We haven’t been good this year but hopefully we will continue to improve and next year will be different.”said de Jong after the meeting at the microphone of Movistar. Barça will play their next match on Saturday against Betis Sevilla (9 p.m.).