Friendly: Burkina dominates Madagascar thanks to Bertrand Traoré

In a friendly match on Monday, Burkina Faso beat Madagascar 2-1. The former Lyonnais, now under the colors of Aston Villa, Bertrand Traoré scored the first goal for his team (33rd). Ilhaimaharitra equalized just before the break (44th), before Éric Traoré offered victory to the Stallions in the second half (66th).

Burkina achieves a faultless during this truce since Friday, it had largely dominated the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0. Jérémy Morel’s Malagasy had only one meeting scheduled this month, before qualifying for CAN 2022 returns in November.

