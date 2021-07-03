Friendly: Clermont wins the shock of the promoted against Troyes

Promoted to Ligue 1, Clermont and Troyes are preparing for a 2021/2022 season where maintenance will be the main objective. To do so, the two formations faced each other in a preparation match. A meeting which turned to the advantage of Clermontois.

The match ended just before the break when Bryan Teixeira opened the scoring (36th). A few minutes later, the Gabonese Jim Allevinah doubled the bet (39th). Troyes saved the honor at the end of the match thanks to Hyun-Jun Suk (78th). A 2-1 victory which is good for confidence on the side of Clermont.