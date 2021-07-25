Friendly: Lille continues a new defeat against Porto

For the 5th and last LOSC summer preparation match, the Mastiffs lost against FC Porto in Estàdio Algarve this Sunday evening (0-2). With a team very close to the eleven type of Jocelyn Gourvennec, who notably established the duo David-Yilmaz at the forefront, the reigning French champions delivered an interesting first period, without Jardim being really worried. Luiz Araujo was not far from opening the scoring on a heavy shot wound on the right side crashing on the bar (12th). Upon returning from the locker room, Gourvennec brought fresh blood (5 changes), launching the Portuguese Fonte and Sanches, or Ikoné.

Insufficient against the Dragões, who made the difference in the second act. Bruno Costa first opened the scoring for Sérgio Conceição’s men, taking advantage of a hand fault by the Lille goalkeeper (54th). Against a smoothly led right side, Porto then made the break thanks to Fernando, author of an unstoppable flat foot (78th). After a victory against Waasland-Beveren (2-0), a draw against Kortrijk (1-1) as well as two defeats against Ghent (0-1) and Benfica (0-1), the Northerners finished with the worst of ways their preparation before returning to PSG on Sunday August 1 for the Champions Trophy and the start of serious matters.

The XI aligned by Jocelyn Gourvennec against Porto

The Lille line-up for this last preparation match ⭐#FCPLOSC pic.twitter.com/DrGzNYc8aA – LOSC (@losclive) July 25, 2021