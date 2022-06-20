Friendly: OM will face AC Milan

For its last preparation match before the start of the new Ligue 1 season, Olympique de Marseille will host AC Milan on July 31 at the Orange Vélodrome. If the Olympians have not yet communicated the schedule of friendly matches planned, a gala meeting is therefore looming against the reigning Italian champion.

After Naples in 2019 then Villarreal last season, the upper echelons of Marseille are perpetuating the tradition of ending the pre-season with a prestigious match. A good omen before facing, the following week, the Stade de Reims for the first day of the French championship 2022-2023.