Gabon: the list convened for CAN 2021

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu unveiled this Saturday the list of players summoned as part of the rally counting for the next African Cup of Nations, scheduled in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022. The French coach has decided not to not summon the former Dijon midfielder Didier Ndong, after refusing to join the selection to challenge the arrest of several members of the National Association of Professional Footballers of Gabon (ANFPG).

There are, however, few surprises in this list: dismissed by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will still be present, as will several players in France (L1 and L2), such as Clermontois Jim Allevinah, Niçois Mario Lemina or even the Dijonnais Bruno Ecuele Manga. As a reminder, the Leopards are in group C along with the Comoros, Ghana and Morocco.