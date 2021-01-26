Gabriel Heinze incenses Mauricio Pochettino

On January 2, Mauricio Pochettino officially became the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. A club he knew well having played there as a player in the past alongside Gabriel Heinze. Asked by La Nacion, the latter, who coaches Atlanta, said all the good things he thought of the former Tottenham coach.

“When I look at what Mauricio has done, it put him on the list of the best coaches in the world. Now, here he is in one of the best clubs on the planet and if he was not at PSG, another big club would have recruited him. He has already moved to Paris with a good career as a player. Now all you have to do is watch it and learn ”. Pochettino will appreciate!