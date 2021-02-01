Galatasaray gets loan from Gedson Fernandes!

We don’t stop Galatasaray anymore! the Turkish club achieves a very intense transfer window. Indeed, after hiring Mostafa Mohamed and DeAndre Yedlin, the Istanbul team this time won the loan of an element in distress at Tottenham.

Very little used since his loan to Spurs, Portuguese Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes (22, 7 Premier League appearances since last season)) will try to bounce back in Turkey where he was loaned by the Aguias until at the end of the season. As a reminder, despite a positive test for covid-19, the player traveled in a medical plane and was able to finalize his arrival on the shores of the Bosphorus.

✍️ Galatasaray’a hoş geldin Gedson Fernandes! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/HKqQE1PAY3 – Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) February 1, 2021