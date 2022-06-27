Menu
Gamper Trophy: Roma drop Barça, who could retaliate

Bad surprise. This Monday, through a somewhat salty press release, FC Barcelona indicated that José Mourinho’s AS Roma “has decided to withdraw unilaterally, without reason, from the contract agreed between the two parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy match which was to be played on August 6 at the Camp Nou. » The Blaugranas, who are already working to find a new opponent for this friendly competition which takes place every year at the Camp Nou, have warned that they will refund the tickets already purchased.

But above all, Barça has clarified that it could legally turn against the Louve club, recent winner of the Europa League Conference. “The Club’s legal department is studying a possible action against the Italian club for the damage caused to FC Barcelona and its supporters due to this unexpected and unjustified decision”can we read in the FCB press release, which would have done well without this unpleasant surprise a week before the resumption of Xavi’s troops.

