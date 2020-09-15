Home Sports football Gareth Bale agrees to leave Real Madrid!
Sportsfootball

Gareth Bale agrees to leave Real Madrid!

By kenyan

Put aside by Zinedine Zidane, the Welshman has long refused to change tune, preferring to receive his comfortable salary in Madrid, even without playing. But today, the former Spur would have changed his mind.

The situation was becoming untenable, even sad. Gareth Bale (31), who was to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo, has since become a star at Real Madrid in 2013. persona non grata among the Merengues. Especially since Zinedine Zidane took the reins of Casa Blanca. Never really considered as an indestructible holder, despite a few blows like his goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018, the Welshman had chosen the opposition as the answer.

Disappointed by the attitude of his coach, the former Tottenham resident has sometimes publicly scratched ZZ through his agent Jonathan Barnett. Under contract until 2022, Bale had however decided not to force a departure. Far from there. “Gareth is fine. He has two years left on his contract. He loves living in Madrid and he’s not going anywhere ”, declared its representative again last July. The reason ? Bale appreciates Madrid’s golf courses and especially his annual € 15 million that he can hardly touch elsewhere.

Bale wants to play football again … at MU?

But as we headed for a huge financial mess, the radio Cadena SER announced last night that Gareth Bale had changed his mind. Was he motivated by the idea of ​​preparing well for Euro 2020 transferred to 2021? Still, Bale wants to play and hopes to negotiate a loan. That’s good, Manchester United would be interested according to Skysports. AS Adds a layer of it by claiming that Bale agrees to join the Red Devils for a year.

MU has long sought to snatch Bale from Madrid’s clutches, but his teeth have always been broken so far. Faced with the complexity of the Jadon Sancho case, the Mancunians therefore hope to take advantage of the complicated situation of the Welshman of Real Madrid to obtain a defensive blaster. The ball would now be in Casa Blanca’s court!

Related news

football

Neymar-Alvaro incident: beIN Sports would have images of the altercation

kenyan -
As sums it up perfectly Provence in his title of the day on the incident between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez, for the moment,...
Read more
football

Barça-Inter agreement for the transfer of Arturo Vidal!

kenyan -
At 33 and after two seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​Arturo Vidal is going to leave. One year from the end of his...
Read more
football

Tottenham compete with MU in Sergio Reguilon’s case

kenyan -
There is one that is clearly stirring up greed in the summer market. This is the best left-back of last La Liga, Sergio...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,772FansLike
3,533FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Atlético Madrid reportedly had Edinson Cavani on the phone

football kenyan -
Since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, Edinson Cavani has been announced to the four corners of Europe. From Benfica to Atlético...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke