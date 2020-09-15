Gareth Bale agrees to leave Real Madrid!

Put aside by Zinedine Zidane, the Welshman has long refused to change tune, preferring to receive his comfortable salary in Madrid, even without playing. But today, the former Spur would have changed his mind.

The situation was becoming untenable, even sad. Gareth Bale (31), who was to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo, has since become a star at Real Madrid in 2013. persona non grata among the Merengues. Especially since Zinedine Zidane took the reins of Casa Blanca. Never really considered as an indestructible holder, despite a few blows like his goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018, the Welshman had chosen the opposition as the answer.

Disappointed by the attitude of his coach, the former Tottenham resident has sometimes publicly scratched ZZ through his agent Jonathan Barnett. Under contract until 2022, Bale had however decided not to force a departure. Far from there. “Gareth is fine. He has two years left on his contract. He loves living in Madrid and he’s not going anywhere ”, declared its representative again last July. The reason ? Bale appreciates Madrid’s golf courses and especially his annual € 15 million that he can hardly touch elsewhere.

Bale wants to play football again … at MU?

But as we headed for a huge financial mess, the radio Cadena SER announced last night that Gareth Bale had changed his mind. Was he motivated by the idea of ​​preparing well for Euro 2020 transferred to 2021? Still, Bale wants to play and hopes to negotiate a loan. That’s good, Manchester United would be interested according to Skysports. AS Adds a layer of it by claiming that Bale agrees to join the Red Devils for a year.

MU has long sought to snatch Bale from Madrid’s clutches, but his teeth have always been broken so far. Faced with the complexity of the Jadon Sancho case, the Mancunians therefore hope to take advantage of the complicated situation of the Welshman of Real Madrid to obtain a defensive blaster. The ball would now be in Casa Blanca’s court!