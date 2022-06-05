Gareth Bale quips about his retirement

Gareth Bale wants to relish. This Sunday, Wales clinched their ticket to the second World Cup in their history by beating Ukraine by the narrowest of margins (1-0). While rumors from the corridors suggest that the captain of the Dragons and now ex-player of Real Madrid could have retired in the event of failure in the race for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he preferred to be ironic about it. outcome of the meeting in Cardiff. “Will my retirement be postponed? For a while (laughs)”he said, all smiles, and this while he claims to have a lot of offers in his hands.

More seriously, at the microphone of Sky SportsGareth Bale has explained how important this victory is for his country. “This result is the greatest in the history of Welsh football. We are overjoyed, we are going to the World Cup. It’s what dreams are made of, it’s what we’ve worked for since we came here. I’m speechless, we’re so happy, we did this for all of our amazing fans and words can’t describe how I feel right now. It was a tough game, I haven’t done much in the last four weeks because of my back spasm, it was hard to pass the game but the most important thing was to pass. »

“It’s what dreams are made of” 😍Gareth Bale reacts to a historic night for Wales pic.twitter.com/vPYx19Qto0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 5, 2022

