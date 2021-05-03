Gareth Bale’s Crazy Night in Tottenham

Tottenham have come back to life a bit since the departure of José Mourinho and Gareth Bale too. The Welshman, on loan from Real Madrid to Spurs, scored a wonderful hat-trick on Sunday night.

In recent years, we had lost Gareth Bale. The Welshman, since his departure from Tottenham for Real Madrid, had become unrecognizable even if he had some outbursts of genius. Affected physically and then mentally, he never really had the favors of Zinedine Zidane, the coach of the Casa Blanca. From then on, he turned to the club that had revealed him to the world: Spurs.

Loaned by the Spanish giant to the London stable, the left-hander has, it seems, abandoned the golf greens to find the green rectangle. This season, the native of Cardiff (Wales) has played with the English team thirty games, including seventeen starts in all competitions. Better yet, he scored fourteen goals (just one penalty) and gave three assists.

Mason is a fan of it

This Sunday night, Spurs could rely on him against Sheffield United. And Ryan Mason, the young coach of the British, did not bite his fingers. The Welshman was nothing short of dazzling and scored a wonderful hat-trick when his team won four goals to zero. When we know the propensity of Spurs not to maintain a result, it must be good.

” Of course, when you score a hat-trick, which you score at crucial times, you know you’re going to make the headlines. Gareth is a world-class player, we know that. Anyone who has watched football for the past ten years knows Gareth can do that. I think he showed it again tonight », Explained his trainer with a smile after the meeting. With this hat-trick and therefore this victory, Gareth Bale opens the door to Europe in Tottenham.