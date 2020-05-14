Home Sports News football Gary Neville scratches Carlos Tévez again
Gary Neville scratches Carlos Tévez again

Between Gary Neville and Carlos Tevez the story of dislove is not new. When the former is the man of a club (Manchester United, from 1992 to 2011), the latter swapped the Red Devils’ tunic for that of the other club in the city one day in July 2009. Inevitably, the pill is struggling to pass. But more than the infamous betrayal, it is above all the attitude of the Apache during its second season at Man U that remains across the gorge of Neville. “What annoyed me about Tevez was that he gave up his arms in his second season, he started sitting on the bench, getting late for training, messing around, playing with the club and I couldn’t stand it”, lets go dryly to Sky Sports Englishman, before continuing: “the idea of someone coming into this locker room without being at his best…, I know there were circumstances, but he listened to his entourage all the time and was led by him, it could only end like this”.

Nevertheless, Neville then admits that the trio formed by Tévez, Ronaldo and Rooney was breathtaking: “For a year with Ronaldo and Rooney it was breathtaking, it was out of this world. Not only because of the real quality of the players, but there was such determination…” In two seasons with Manchester United, Tévez won two English league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

