Gaziantep wants Stéphane Bahoken

A sure bet in Ligue 1, Stéphane Bahoken (28), under contract with the SCO until June 2022, is drawing attention to the market. His name has recently circulated on the side of West Bromwich Albion, which is looking for a finisher this winter.

Another team would like to secure the services of the Cameroonian international striker from Angers. According to our information, Gaziantep FK has launched an offensive in the form of a loan with an option to buy. Süper Lig’s current fourth, coached by Portuguese Sa Pinto, even seems optimistic about his chances of closing the deal.