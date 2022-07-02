Menu
Georgian nugget Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lands in Napoli

It’s been in the air for a while, it’s now official. In search of a left winger to fill the departure of Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto, Napoli have offered themselves a dribbling and stirring winger for the future. Only 21 years old, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrives in Campania from Dinamo Batumi.

Returning to his homeland following the war between Russia and Ukraine, the protege of Willy Sagnol in selection has shone since his departure from Rubin Kazan in March (8 goals and 2 offerings in 11 matches). He signed a 5-year contract with the Italian team. The transfer is estimated at 10 million euros.

