Gerard Pique reveals what he said to Lionel Messi after his burofax sent to Barça

At the end of August, the famous burofax episode where Lionel Messi officially asked his wish to leave Barça had caused a stir. If everything was finally back to normal and the Pulga finally fell into line to play a new season in Catalonia, the memory of that moment is still in everyone’s mind. To start with those Gérard Piqué.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, the Barça captain returned to this painful moment and revealed what he had said to Lionel Messi at that time. “I didn’t have much contact with him at the time, it was a very personal subject. I remember texting him saying, ‘It’s a new season and new people are coming. “A player who has been at the club for 16 years … You have to come to terms with him”, he explained before adding with a hint of annoyance: “How can the best player in history wake up one morning and send a burofax because he feels that he is not being listened to? It is too shocking. “ Barça supporters will surely not say the opposite …

