German Cup: the Eintracht to the trap, Schalke 04 rolls out, the Hertha barely

The German Cup started this weekend with a healthy Borussia Dortmund as well as good performances from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. Only one Bundesliga club had fallen by the wayside, it was the promoted, Greuther Fürth. This time, it was Eintracht Frankfurt who fell from the top, losing 2-0 against third division resident Mannheim. Defender Martin Hinteregger was notably excluded.

On the other hand, it is past for the Berlin clubs since Hertha dominated Meppen (1-0) while Union Berlin won 1-0 against the club of the Turkish community of Bavaria, Turkgucu Munich. If Schalke 04 took place against Vilingen (4-1) and that Foruna Düsseldorf mistreated Oldenburg (5-0), we note that Mainz (1-1 against ELversbergà, Cologne (1-1 against Jena) and Wolfsburg (1- 1 against Munster) went into extra time. Soon, at 6.30 pm, it will be the turn of Hamburg and Freiburg to enter the contention. Note that Bayern Munich will face Bremer (D5) on August 25, while that Borussia Mönchendgladbach and Hoffenheim will play tomorrow.

Afternoon results

Elversberg (D4) 1-1 Mainz (D1)

Mannheim (D3) 2-0 Eintracht Francort (D1)

Munster (D4) 1-1 Wolfsburg (D1)

Koblenz (D4) 0-3 Regensburg (D2)

Turkgucu Munich (D3) 0-1 Union Berlin (D1)

Oldenburg (D4) 0-5 Fortuna Dusseldorf (D2)

Vilingen (D5) 1-4 Schalke 04 (D2)

Meppen (D3) 0-1 Hertha Berlin (D1)

Jena (D4) 1-1 Cologne (D1)