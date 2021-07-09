Germany: hope Hans-Dieter Flick?

After the humiliation of the 2018 World Cup, Germany prematurely left Euro 2020 at the stage of the Round of 16. Future coach of the Mannschaft, Hans-Dieter Flick wants to redress a national team adrift.

In 1990, the year of the Germans’ third world title, Gary Lineker, now famous consultant of the BBC, had launched: “Football is a game where 22 guys run after a ball, and in the end Germany wins. “ It is clear that this proverbial maxim has recently taken hold. After the terrible affront experienced in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, the Mannschaft again failed in a major competition, being eliminated in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 against England (0-2). This disappointment thus sounded the death knell for the era Joachim Löw, in office since 2006. His successor – and former deputy between 2006 and 2014 – Hans-Dieter Flick (56 years old), is therefore projected under the lights. But to make this four-star selection sparkle again, the one who will officially take office on August 1 will have to clear up several gray areas.

A “Kroos” workforce revolution?

And things will accelerate very quickly for the future boss of the Mannschaft. With just under two months of the announcement of his first list for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches (Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland) scheduled for early September, the former Bayern Munich coach will quickly set the tone for the face he wishes to bring to German training. New cycle or maintenance of the framework put in place by its predecessor? The question necessarily involves evoking the future of the various 2014 world champions.

If Toni Kroos (31) recently formalized his international retirement, Ilkay Gündogan could do the same in the coming days. Removed from the group and then recalled, Mats Hummels (32) and Thomas Müller (31) seem to be determined to continue the adventure, which is more with Flick. Just like Jérome Boateng (32 years old) for whom a return to selection cannot be ruled out. And for good reason, it is a safe bet that the people of Munich (Neuer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Sané, Musiala) are an integral part of the new project carried by the German tactician. Executives with which he was successful (7 titles) during his Bavarian experience.

A game philosophy to affirm

Seduced by the profiles of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, a desired time for his Bayern, the new coach could also trust the youth. Among the pool at its disposal: Ridle Baku and Florian Wirtz, European U21 champions, seem to have a head start. And if we are therefore moving towards a generational balance, as revealed by our German colleagues through a probable eleven under Flick, the philosophy of the game remains at the heart of the concerns. While the German game has tended to crumble in recent years, the much criticized 3-4-3 set up by Löw during the Euro should give way to a 4-2-3-1, well known in Bavaria.

A change of tactical system therefore leading to a more daring approach. With doubled sides, the play on the wings would become more dangerous and would give the opportunity to Gnabry or Musiala to express their liveliness. Faced with certain shortcomings within the German tank itself, whether in central defense or at the forefront of the attack, Hansi Flick will not be able to lead an unprecedented revolution either. The fact remains that changes are expected such as the replacement in the midfield of a certain Kimmich, positioned right side to the Euro.

The weight of the institution

In addition to the tactical device to be drawn, the native of Heidelberg will finally have the heavy task of easing the tensions present within the German Federation. Confronted with numerous internal conflicts, the institution itself feels weakened. And the objective of regaining the heights of football will necessarily have to go through harmonization. If Flick has already experienced such a deleterious climate with the Bavarian leaders, his role will be essential in regaining a certain serenity. This will have to go through in particular a thoughtful communication towards the outside in order to repair the current popularity deficit of the selection, but also to maintain a strong bond with its players, element sometimes criticized to Joachim Löw. Close to Olivier Bierhoff, the sporting director of the German selection, Hansi Flick will nevertheless be able to count on this weighty support to try to calm this negative spiral which has weakened the Mannschaft in recent months.