Germany: Joachim Löw stops after the Euro

After more than 15 years at the head of the German selection, Joachim Löw (61) will stop after the Euro. He decided not to go to the end of his mandate which ended after the 2022 World Cup. A decision accepted by the German Football Association.

It is through a press release that the German Federation announced the decision of its emblematic coach. Joachim Löw had notably won the 2014 World Cup with the Mannschaft while still producing attractive football. His last years were marked by some conflicts with certain executives and a bitter failure at the last World Cup. “I take this step in good conscience, with great pride and immense gratitude, but at the same time with great uninterrupted motivation regarding the next tournament of the European Championship. Proud because it is something very special and an honor for me to be involved in my country. And because I had the opportunity to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years in total and to support them in their development ”, he explained in the statement.