Germany: Kevin Volland called

Good news for Kevin Volland (29)! The AS Monaco striker, author of 3 goals in 12 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, took advantage of the many packages for Covid-19 to make his return to the selection of Germany.

He was called up by Hans-Dieter Flick alongside Ridle Baku and Maximilian Arnold, the two residents of VfB Wolfsburg, for the next two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Liechtenstein and Armenia.

ℹ️ Bundestrainer Hansi Flick hat nach dem Ausfall von fünf Nationalspielern durch einen positiven Corona-Test Ridle #Baku, Maximilian #Arnold und @KeVolland nachnominiert.Florian #Wirtz und Nico #Schlotterbeck fallen wegen muskulärer Problem aus.➡️ https://t.co/HlCgIY9OS9 pic.twitter.com/TBze4hTaaI – Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) November 9, 2021