Germany: Kevin Volland called

By kenyan

Good news for Kevin Volland (29)! The AS Monaco striker, author of 3 goals in 12 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, took advantage of the many packages for Covid-19 to make his return to the selection of Germany.

He was called up by Hans-Dieter Flick alongside Ridle Baku and Maximilian Arnold, the two residents of VfB Wolfsburg, for the next two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Liechtenstein and Armenia.

