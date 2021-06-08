HomeSportsfootballGermany: Mats Hummels does not feel favorite for the Euro
Sportsfootball

Germany: Mats Hummels does not feel favorite for the Euro

By kenyan

Back in the German selection after being sidelined for three years by Joachim Low, Mats Hummels rediscovers the sensation of wearing the colors of the Mannschaft during the preparation for the Euro. The 32-year-old center-back also has the opportunity to discover new partners and a very different squad from the ones he knew years ago.

In an interview with Kicker, the former Bayern Munich player felt that Germany was far from favorite for the Euro. “I want to go and get this title. Even if we are not the big favorites, because of our irregular performances in recent years, we know that we have the means and the weapons to win any match in this tournament. “ As a reminder, Thomas Müller’s teammates will face France (June 15), Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23) in the group stage of the Euro.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke