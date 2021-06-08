Germany: Mats Hummels does not feel favorite for the Euro

Back in the German selection after being sidelined for three years by Joachim Low, Mats Hummels rediscovers the sensation of wearing the colors of the Mannschaft during the preparation for the Euro. The 32-year-old center-back also has the opportunity to discover new partners and a very different squad from the ones he knew years ago.

In an interview with Kicker, the former Bayern Munich player felt that Germany was far from favorite for the Euro. “I want to go and get this title. Even if we are not the big favorites, because of our irregular performances in recent years, we know that we have the means and the weapons to win any match in this tournament. “ As a reminder, Thomas Müller’s teammates will face France (June 15), Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23) in the group stage of the Euro.