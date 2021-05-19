Germany: the list of 26 for the Euro!

After Didier Deschamps and the French team on Tuesday, it was the turn of Joachim Löw and Germany to announce who were the 26 to participate in the Euro.

Gradually, the coaches are starting to unveil their list of 26 names to participate in the Euro which will begin on June 11. Belgium and Sweden have already announced the lucky ones, as has the France team. Didier Deschamps, you will not have missed it, has decided to select Karim Benzema, who will make his comeback after five and a half years without selection.

But after talking a lot about the Blues on Tuesday night, it’s time to move on to the competition. This Wednesday, at the stroke of half past twelve, Joachim Löw, the Germany coach, was also expected to tell us who he had decided to take with him for the competition. Remember that the Mannschaft is in the group of France, Portugal and Hungary.

Müller back

First surprise, Marco Reus, the captain of Borussia Dortmund, will not be there. Indeed, if he is not injured, this time around it was explained that he needs his body to regenerate after a trying season. Jamal Musiala, the youngster from Bayern Munich, was expected, as were the returns to the selection of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels.

Unsurprisingly, the three aforementioned names were well selected from this list and there are other well-known names such as the goalkeeper, who had done a lot of harm to the Blues in 2014, Manuel Neuer, or the one who succeeded in an incredible season of the side of AS Monaco, Kevin Volland. The Blues will have a lot to do in hens!

Germany’s list of 26 for the Euro

Guardians: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Robin Gosens, Mathias Ginter, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Sûle, Antonio Rûdiger, Mats Hummels, Robin Koch, Christian Günter, Marcel Halstenberg

Environments : Florian Neuhaus, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gündogan, Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos, Emre Can

Attackers: Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kevin Volland