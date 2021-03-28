Germany: Toni Kroos will say goodbye to the selection after the Euro

It is a monument. From the top of his 101 selections, Toni Kroos (31) is a captain of the German selection, whom he first met in March 2010, 11 years ago. While he should play the Euro this summer with the Mannschaft, this competition could well be his last with Germany.

Indeed, according to Bild, the Real Madrid midfielder would like to retire internationally after the Euro to focus on the end of his career with the Merengues. Hard blow for the selection who would once again say goodbye to a pillar, one of the last 2014 World Champions still present.