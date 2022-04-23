Giacomo Raspadori is proud to be tracked by Juventus and compared to Dybala

The young Italian centre-forward, Giacomo Raspadori, is considered a hope for Italian football. This season he played for Sassuolo, his training club, with whom he scored 9 goals and delivered five assists in Serie A. Tracked by Juventus Turin, the young striker is proud of it, as he revealed to the Gazetta dello Sport : “absolutely. I can not deny. I can’t deny that I’m happy to have my name mentioned for a move to Juve or other top Premier League clubs. My ambition is to get there at this level. And if I do, it will be thanks to Sassuolo, a club that made me grow and evolve in all areas.

In his style of play, he has sometimes been compared to the Turin playmaker, who is expected to leave the Old Lady next summer, Paulo Dybala. As with Juventus’ interest in his profile, Raspadori says he’s proud of the comparisons with La Joya: “It is a source of pride to be compared to him to be designated as his heir. Paulo has an impressive quality. In common, we have the taste and tendency to link behind the center forward. He is very good and I am very good at that too: behind Scamacca, I look for spaces and I have fun. I know that I have evolved as a centre-forward and I still have to do that.