Giovani Lo Celso’s first words at Villarreal

Loaned to Villarreal from Tottenham, Giovani Lo Celso (25) was present, for the first time, at a press conference this Friday. The opportunity for the former Parisian to discuss his ambitions with the current seventh in La Liga who moves to the lawn of Betis on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.: “I had a conversation with Unai Emery because I already knew him from my stay in Paris and I already knew how he worked and what he could bring me. But I also come because it’s a very attractive club. I could see them from the outside, how they play and how they approach matches. Personally, I identify with their style of football.the Argentinian first said.

A time anticipated on the side of Olympique Lyonnais, Lo Celso then said more about the objectives he set for himself with the Groguets: “As Fernando Roig said, the team is in a good moment now, but we still have to move up the Championship standings. We have high expectations, we are not yet satisfied and we will try to go as far as possible this season.”.