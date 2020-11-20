Home Sports football Girondins de Bordeaux: is it serious doctor?
Girondins de Bordeaux: is it serious doctor?

By kenyan

Not at their best at the start of the season, the Girondins de Bordeaux are struggling to continue. After two defeats before the break, the men of Jean-Louis Gasset are preparing to challenge Rennes. The first stage of a month which promises to be hectic until Christmas. With a crisis that seems to point the tip of his nose.

All clubs go through turbulent areas in their history. And not far from the Garonne, the sky is threatening, more particularly over the Matmut Atlantique. Already in the spotlight several months ago following a complicated story between the supporters and the majority shareholder King Street, the Girondins de Bordeaux are once again there, but not for the same reasons. Already, during the summer transfer window, the Gironde formation had made a lot of talk. In lack of resources, the Girondins did not recruit a single player until October 5, when the transfer market closed. Fortunately, Hatem Ben Arfa arrived free two days later.

Insufficient however to satisfy the supporters of the scapular club, who will unfortunately have to take their troubles patiently. Because the next Transfer markets may be similar, as President Frédéric Longuépée explained to South West : “We will study the opportunities when they arise. There are seven games left before the break. We will discuss with the shareholder (King Street) our room for maneuver. We must clearly target the needs of the current workforce. If there must be a rookie, it must bring an added value both sporting but above all in terms of state of mind. It is a work of exchange between Alain (Roche) and Jean-Louis, then between me and our shareholder. ”

Dangerous trips to Paris and Lille on the way

The transfer window is therefore one of the chapters, but there is also the sporting aspect which is not glorious. After three matches without defeat, including a draw against Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Louis Gasset’s players began to sink. Since this match against Gones, the Girondins have recorded only two successes (against Dijon and Nîmes) in seven matches. Above all, Hatem Ben Arfa and his teammates remain on two complicated setbacks against AS Monaco (0-4 to Louis-II) and Montpellier (0-2 to Matmut Atlantique). But the benefits are also worrying. Against Stade Rennais this Friday, the Bordelais will therefore have no room for error. Especially since the big matches will be linked.

After the trip to Roazhon Park, the Girondins will have the right to matches against PSG (away), Brest (home), LOSC (away), ASSE (home), Strasbourg (away) and finally Reims (home) before the end of the year break. But at a press conference on Wednesday, Hatem Ben Arfa was clear: “We are calm, we know where we want to go and we will go where we have to go. And I am very calm about the objectives once again. You will see at the end of the season. It’s not today that we have to be judged, it’s at the end of the season. ” One way to send a message.

Long sword: “I expect a lot more from the team”

But in addition to the results, which obviously remain the most important thing, the quality of the game offered is also singled out, especially on the offensive plan with attackers lacking inspiration (second worst attack in Ligue 1 with nine goals scored , behind Dijon, twentieth and last). The state of mind has also often been questioned. And during this truce, the club boss with the scapular Frédéric Longuépée also had a message to convey, always in his interview with South West.

“I expect a lot more from the team. Commitment, whether in training or investing in matches. What we have seen lately was insufficient in terms of determination. I often remember that playing for the Girondins de Bordeaux is a source of pride, they must respect the history of the club and their predecessors who wore the jersey. That’s what I told them. We have the right to lose but fighting in each match is non-negotiable. “ To regain victory while showing another face. This is the mission of the Girondins. And beware of another disappointment.

