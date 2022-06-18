Menu
Gleison Bremer will leave Torino

Interviewed by ESPN, Torino central defender Gelson Bremer spoke about his future. The 25-year-old Brazilian explained that he will certainly leave Turin this summer to continue his progress. The defender who is engaged with the Turin club until June 2024 notably wants to play in the Champions League. According to Gazzetta dello SportInter Milan would be in pole position to recruit the native of Itapitanga, for whom the Toro claims 50 million euros.

“Everyone knows my ambitions, I want to play in the Champions League and in the national team. I have to reach a much higher level. It’s a matter of time, I’m evaluating various proposals: I don’t think I’ll stay in Turin next season.”said Bremer, who made 33 appearances last season for Torino, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

