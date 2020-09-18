Gonzalo Higuain arrives at Inter Miami

After terminating his contract last night with Juventus, when he still had a year left, Gonzalo Higuain (32) is leaving Europe to join MLS and Inter Miami. The Argentinian striker will find his former teammate at the Old Lady, Blaise Matuidi, who entered the transfer window a little earlier.

He arrives as a designated player in the franchise owned by David Beckham. “Inter Miami CF announced today that they have signed three-time La Liga and Serie A winner Gonzalo Higuaín as designated player. Argentina striker joins Inter Miami after leading Juventus FC to the 2019-2020 Serie A title » reveals the press release.