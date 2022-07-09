Grzegorz Krychowiak in Al-Shabab

Still under contract with FK Krasnodar until 2024, Grzegorz Krychowiak (32) still cannot play for his team due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by UEFA on Russian clubs.

Loaned in March to AEK Athens, the Polish midfielder is heading to Saudi Arabia this time. The former Parisian has signed up for Al-Shabab for a season. “I am very happy to join you and I can’t wait to start the preparation, and to fight for the trophies”commented the new recruit.

Al Shabab has signed the Poland international “Grzegorz Krychowiak” on a one-year deal. 🦁🤍 #ShababFC #alshabab pic.twitter.com/KkGZKcYwnI — Al Shabab Saudi Club 🇸🇦 (@ShababSaudiFc) July 8, 2022