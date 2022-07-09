Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Grzegorz Krychowiak in Al-Shabab

Date:

Still under contract with FK Krasnodar until 2024, Grzegorz Krychowiak (32) still cannot play for his team due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by UEFA on Russian clubs.

Loaned in March to AEK Athens, the Polish midfielder is heading to Saudi Arabia this time. The former Parisian has signed up for Al-Shabab for a season. “I am very happy to join you and I can’t wait to start the preparation, and to fight for the trophies”commented the new recruit.

Previous articleMexico presents its new home jersey for the 2022 World Cup

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mexico presents its new home jersey for the 2022 World Cup

kenyan -
Mexico has just presented its new home jersey which...

Transfer market: how Tottenham is changing with Antonio Conte

kenyan -
Times are changing at Tottenham. Formerly reluctant to...

Raila returns to Kakamega as Ruto takes campaign to Turkana

kenyan -
Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga will...

Aaron Hickey joins Brentford

kenyan -
Nice shot by Brentford. The Bees have...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Mexico presents its new home jersey for the 2022 World Cup

football 0
Mexico has just presented its new home jersey which...

Transfer market: how Tottenham is changing with Antonio Conte

football 0
Times are changing at Tottenham. Formerly reluctant to...

Raila returns to Kakamega as Ruto takes campaign to Turkana

News 0
Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga will...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.