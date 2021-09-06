HomeSportsfootballGuinea-Morocco: Achraf Hakimi thanks PSG
Sportsfootball

Guinea-Morocco: Achraf Hakimi thanks PSG

By kenyan

In the Moroccan group evacuated from Guinea after the coup d’état in the capital Conakry, the right side of Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi landed yesterday at Mohammed V airport in Casablanca with all his teammates. The 22-year-old also wanted to thank his new club for hearing from him during his short stay in the hotel and even wanted to exfiltrate the entire selection.

“The players were a little scared, but we arrived safe and sound in Morocco. Paris Saint-Germain were very worried not only for me but for the whole group, they wanted to help us get back to Morocco if they could and I thank them for that ”, he said on leaving the plane to the Moroccan media on the spot.

