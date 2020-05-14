Home Sports News football Guingamp: Christophe Kerbrat heading for a start
Sports News football

Guingamp: Christophe Kerbrat heading for a start

By kenyan

He is the soul of the En Avant de Guingamp, the lighthouse that in the tempestuous waters of Ligue 2 remained standing, guiding his teammates to the ascent. Christophe Kerbrat is one of those players who cannot be separated from a club. But at almost 34 years and after nine seasons at EAG, the central defender should not extend the adventure in the Côtes d’Armor. According to the information Telegram, the Brest native, who is coming to the end of his contract next June, will not continue with Guingamp.

Author of 2 goals and 3 assists in 309 matches with the residents of Roudourou, Christophe Kerbrat had arrived from Plabennec in 2011, when the EAG had just climbed in League 2. With Guingamp, Kerbrat enjoyed the rise in Ligue 1, the joy of a victory in the Coupe de France against the neighbour of Stade Rennais and even the Europa League. Determined to extend his career for some time, he should evolve under other colors as early as next season.

