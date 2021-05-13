Hamburg: two French clubs and Napoli in the fight for the revelation Amadou Onana

Revelation of the season in Hamburg, Amadou Onana caught the eye of two French clubs and Napoli. The midfielder who was still evolving recently with the Hoffenheim reserve could leave the HSV for a sum of 5 to 7 M €.

German clubs are very fond of young Ligue 1 nuggets and the converse is rarely true. However, Amadou Onana (19), revelation of the season on the side of Hamburg, very much pleases two French clubs. If the first club has not filtered, it is in the top 5 of Ligue 1. As for the second, it is RC Lens. The Artesian club greatly appreciates the qualities of this international Belgian hope who landed at the start of the season at HSV from the U19 team of Hoffenheim.

Of Senegalese origin through his mother and Cameroonian through his father, this ambidextrous midfielder arrived in Belgium at a very young age at the age of 11. Trained at Zulte Waregem, Onana made the big leap for Germany in 2017 as he explained a few months ago in Walfoot.be. “I had few opportunities at Zulte Waregem so after not playing there, I was able to go for a test at Hoffenheim. Many people tried to dissuade me, but my sister and I decided to take this chance… Once in Hoffenheim, I had to adapt as quickly as possible, I got used to German culture, I learned the language. “

A remarkable debut with Hamburg, a selection among Belgian hopefuls

At the start of the year, lacking prospects, he left Hoffenheim for Hamburg under the leadership of his sister, Melissa, who looked after his interests. After a few days of adaptation, he joined the first team and scored for his first with HSV in the German Cup. He will never leave the team, totaling 23 appearances in the German second division for three goals and largely participating in the great season of the iconic German club, current 4th in the second division and still in contention to return to the Bundesliga two days from the end. .

Slender player (1m95), good head, Onana is a box to box technical defensive midfielder. Very mature for his age and very comfortable with languages ​​(he speaks 5), the young hamburger has a profile that has already caught the eye of many observers. Moreover, in addition to the two French clubs, Napoli is also on the spot. Arrived free last summer, Amadou Onana is estimated today between 5 and 7 M €. A sum which should convince the HSV to let go of its great hope recently called up among the Belgian hopes by Jacky Mathijssen. A successful year to say the least for the former resident of the Hoffenheim reserve. And it may not be over …