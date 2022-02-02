Hamraoui case: Presnel Kimpembe responds to the accusations

The case around Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kheira Hamraoui continues. This time it was the defender of the men’s section of the club Presnel Kimpembe who was involved in this soap opera, with voicemails attributed to him openly criticizing the former FC Barcelona player and mentioning an extramarital affair with the main concerned. Nevertheless, the French international denied all these recordings.

“Following the recent controversy in which my name was wrongly mentioned by people calling themselves journalists, I want to affirm that everything that has been written or said about me is completely false. Aware of the privilege of being able to exercise this profession of the responsibilities of a high-level athlete, I strive to be as irreproachable as possible, in my private life as in my public life.he explained on his Instagram story.