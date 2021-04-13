Harry Kane has chosen his priority for next season

On the departure from Tottenham, Harry Kane made England his priority. The England striker would also not be against an experience at a big foreign club, which should not be PSG.

The end of the season is fast approaching and with it comes the uncertainty around Tottenham. In unfavorable waivers to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League, the London club may miss the next Champions League. This is a stain two years after reaching the final and which throws a stone in the garden of an increasingly discussed José Mourinho.

The future of the Portuguese is written in dotted lines, just like that of his star striker. From his 217 goals in 328 games in all competitions with the Spurs, Harry Kane has led his team for many seasons now but at 27, the time seems to have come for him to go and see if the grass is not more. green elsewhere.

Kane has other plans in mind besides PSG

This summer, moreover, he would see it in England. It is his wish according to the information of The Independent and that’s good for him since the two Manchester clubs are very interested. Manchester City will lose Agüero, although Pep Guaridola has said his club will not spend huge sums to sign a new striker, and MU are preparing not to renew Edinson Cavani.

On the other hand, it will be necessary to put an insane price to convince Tottenham to kindly sell its best player, to whom there are three years of contract. We are still talking about 140 M €. Kane’s priority remains England but he would not say no to a European tenor, writes the English media. It shouldn’t be PSG. Despite the call from Pochettino, the Englishman does not want to join France and his Ligue 1. A track moves away in the event of the departure of Kylian Mbappé.