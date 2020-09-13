Hatem Ben Arfa claims Ligue 1 is better than La Liga

After a failed experience in Valladolid, where he played only 159 minutes spread over 5 games, Hatem Ben Arfa is free from any contract. He was a guest on the channel Telefoot to answer a number of questions. He notably said that Ligue 1 had nothing to envy La Liga, on the contrary.

“Ligue 1 is really very interesting. I can say today that the French championship is better than the Spanish. The big clubs hide the forest there, but for the majority of clubs, Ligue 1 is stronger than La Liga ”, launched the 33-year-old winger. So, okay or not?