Hector Bellerin to Italy?

On loan this season from Arsenal to Real Betis, the Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin had a good season and even won the Copa del Rey with the Verdiblancos. Set to return to London next season, his priority seems to be to continue at Sevilla, however the club are unsure they can afford it. The La Roja international could then bounce back in Italy, where Fiorentina and AS Roma would be interested according to brand.

In Florence, the incumbent, Alvaro Odriozola is expected to return to Madrid, which would push the Viola to try his luck for Bellerin after last summer. For his part, José Mourinho, faced with the extended season that awaits his club, in the league and in the Europa League, wants to double the positions and therefore find a serious competitor in Karsdorp.